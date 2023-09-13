Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio
Jane Dutton speaks to Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen about the top tips and tricks for people wanting to build their own stock portfolio.
Looking to start investing in the stock market but have no idea where to start?
Don't worry! Booysen shares some of his top tips on how to get started.
Click the podcast link above to listen as Booysen gives a break down of terms like 'diversification' and 'correlation'.
Diversification is key
Diversification is a key tool to protecting you, it's really a concept of 'don't have all your eggs in one basket'.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Because if one company does badly, the other company can help to lift the performance.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
You can diversify across the type of asset, so stocks, or bonds, cash deposit or property.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
But don't OVER diversify
One of the big mistakes we see with new investors is they know 'diversification is a good thing!' and they OVER diversify.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
They tend to buy too many stocks to get diversification... really 25-30 stocks will get you very close to optimal diversification.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
The importance of non-correlation in your portfolio
Correlation is how stocks move together...and the idea is to try and find things that move in different ways.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Even the benefit of buying just three properly non-correlated stocks has a benefit.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
