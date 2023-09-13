Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how!
Clarence Ford speaks to Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism about their latest initiative: Freedom to Wish - allowing Capetonians to be a tourist in their own city.
Listen to the details below.
What is Freedom to Wish all about?
Freedom to Wish started in 2022 and it's all about Cape Town Tourism giving top-class experiences to Capetonians since the city is an award-winning tourist location.
Cape Town Tourism is committed to deliver world quality service despite loadshedding and inflation pressures - to locals AND tourists.
If you've never experienced Cape Town as a local like a tourist - from cruises to standing at the top of Table Mountain - this is your chance to see that one thing you've always dreamed of - for FREE.
Last year, Cape Town Tourism's Freedom to Wish team made 100 travel dreams come true.
Duminy says last year's wishes ranged from taking locals on cruises and enjoying overnight hotel stays and making dream proposals happen.
How do you apply?
The only rule to apply is that you have to be South African.
Nominate yourself or someone else by sending a WhatsApp text, voicenote, or video explaining what your tourism wish is to: 072 662 0626.
Or email the same details to: freedomtowish@capetown.travel
And then you wait until the Freedom to Wish fairies come to your door step to make your wish come true because all Capetonians should experience what their city has to offer.
Freedom to Wish is about giving back and making sure that tourism is inclusive. Tourism is a happiness business and we want to make sure that we look after our citizens.Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism - CEO
May all your travel wishes come true!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how!
