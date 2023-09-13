Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst.
The overwhelming majority of members of Parliament voted to remove Mkhwebane after her Section 194 impeachment inquiry.
Shortly after this, president Ramaphosa sent a letter to the former public protector informing her of his decision to remove her.
RELATED: Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
After hearing Ramaphosa’s decision, Mkhwebane said she would be legally challenging the ‘injustice.’
Zikalala says that if she does challenge this legally, she would have to argue that the procedure was not followed perfectly and that the report was flawed.
RELATED: Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
In addition to this, he says she could make an argument that members of Parliament did not use their discretion as they voted within the party line.
There are a number of issues in which this particular report can be taken on review.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More
Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft
In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.Read More
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.Read More
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.Read More
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More