



Miss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender is looking forward to flying the South African flag high at this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

As this year’s Miss SA first runner up, she will be representing Mzansi at the pageant in El Salvador on 18 November.

The 27-year-old attorney said she is ready and committed to giving the competition her all.

Extensive preparations have already started to get her ready to take the crown.

“I have always believed that being different is a superpower and becoming the second South African of Indian descent to represent our beautiful country on the international stage is a testament to that fact.”

Govender said even though she has her sights set on the Miss Universe crown, she remains fully committed to supporting her campaign for women’s equality in South Africa.

“My advocacy is to address and remove the gaps in the progress of women's empowerment by introducing mentorship programmes," she said.

This article first appeared on 947 : Bryoni Govender excited to represent SA at Miss Universe: ‘I'm fully committed’