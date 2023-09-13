[WATCH] How do you deal with naughty kids leaving the house untidy with toys?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
This funny video of two children leaving their toys around the house is going viral.
They leave the toys scattered around the house, their father picks them up, and then they disrupt him after he finishes packing them away.
The hilarious video shows how they return when the father finishes packing them accordingly in a cabin.
@irishdaily When you see it 😂😳😂 👏 #donegal . 📸👉 @Donegal Daddy 👏☘️👏 #irishdaily #tiktokoftheday #ireland #toddlerlife #dadlife #Daddydaughter #daddysgirl #love #dadlife #family #dad #daddy #dadblog #dadblogger #fatherhood #fatherdaughter #dadsofinstagram #daddydaughtertime #daddyslittlegirl #parenting #daughter #babygirl #parenthood #smile #lifestyle #familytime #fyp #irishtiktok #tiktokireland ♬ original sound - Irish Daily
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Apple iPhone 15 series: Stronger, faster, prettier - or much ado about little?
Apple's new products will be available on Friday 29 September, and for pre-order this Friday.Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.Read More
[LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?
Lab-grown versus mined – what's the difference? R379 000.Read More
[WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week
While Joburg residents are getting a taste of summer, for Cape Town residents, winter isn't going away just yet.Read More
Bryoni Govender excited to represent SA at Miss Universe: ‘I'm fully committed’
The 27-year-old attorney will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on 18 November.Read More
Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how!
Nominate yourself or someone else to experience Cape Town like a tourist with Freedom to Wish by Cape Town Tourism.Read More
Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game'
Between 1 April and 30 June this year, 5 488 cars were hijacked in South Africa.Read More