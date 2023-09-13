[WATCH] How do you deal with naughty kids leaving the house untidy with toys?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

This funny video of two children leaving their toys around the house is going viral.

They leave the toys scattered around the house, their father picks them up, and then they disrupt him after he finishes packing them away.

The hilarious video shows how they return when the father finishes packing them accordingly in a cabin.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.