Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
Mandy Wiener interviews Thandi Henkeman, Western Cape Regional Officer at Black Sash (skip to 28:53).
Last week, payouts were delayed due to what’s believed to be a technical glitch on Postbank's side that caused a system outage, leaving thousands of beneficiaries angered and desperate for their money.
Bongani Diako, Postbank spokesperson since confirmed that all ATM Sassa grant transactions access had been fully restored and that beneficiaries could receive their money immediately.
However, social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist.
Henkeman says that their main concern as Black Sash is the miscommunication coming from those above.
Over the weekend, beneficiaries received notifications from Postbank that their grants were available to retrieve, but when they showed up, they were unable to receive their money.
Henkeman believes that it's the responsibility of the Department of Social Development to put mechanisms in place to ensure that beneficiaries receive their full grant timeously and with dignity.
The lack of communication compounded with the miscommunication have a huge impact on our beneficiaries.Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager in the Western and Northern Cape – Black Sash
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
