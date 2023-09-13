City Power forced to abandon attempt to cut illegal connections due to threats
Mandy Wiener speaks to City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena (Skip to 09:15).
City Power was embarking on an operation to disconnect power from hijacked buildings.
According to Mangena, hijacked buildings are major contributors to the billions owed to City Power.
We had about four buildings that were on our radar to recover, collectively they owe about R13 million.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
RELATED: Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system
However, the operation did not go according to plan and had to be stopped due to threats.
He says that they anticipated a strong reaction from residents as they have attempted operations like this in the past and tenants refused to allow them to work.
In fact the building that burned down a few weeks ago, which killed over 70 people, we were threatened at that building.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
RELATED: Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
We had about eight operations in the last year alone. Only two of those were successful, six were abandoned due to threats against our technicians.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
In the mission they started on Wednesday, they were only able to cut off one building.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
