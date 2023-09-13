Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Africa Melane talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
Is it allowed for a company to inform you that it’s going to start charging for an extra service unless you take steps to tell them you don’t want it?
No, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, who followed up on one such case recently.
"The legal term for that is negative option marketing, and it is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act (CPA)."
While the practice is illegal, some companies still employ this tactic.
Rather than contacting clients to offer the service, disclose the extra cost and invite them to indicate whether it’s a yes or no from them, and only activating the extra on their account if they specifically OPT IT... they expect clients to proactively OPT OUT.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
If the client didn't see the SMS or email about the new offering, what then happens is that their silence is taken as 'yes' and the extra fee is added to their debit order.
This is what happened to him says Lawrance, a client of security company Fidelity ADT.
Lawrance says the extra R35 was deducted from his bank account the very next day, bringing his total debit order sum to R442.
After his emails requesting to opt out were returned undelivered, the pensioner succeeded in getting through to the business on the phone.
“After numerous calls to ADT, I spoke to a man who said he would put me as OPT OUT and reverse the R35 charge."
Not happy that the company was employing this practice at all, the consumer ninja also reached out to the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud.
Their complaints manager agreed with her.
Section 31 (of the Consumer Protection Act) is clear and... the supplier’s conduct is prohibited in terms of the CPA...Consumer Goods & Services Ombud
...the prohibition on negative option marketing would not apply in instances where the CPA does not apply, for example to large juristic persons who fall outside of the scope of the CPA. However, that does not seem to be the case here, so I do believe section 31 has been contravened.Consumer Goods & Services Ombud
Referring to the company's assertion that its legal team had "confirmed that the correct steps were taken in accordance to the applicable law", the Ombud's complaints manager said it would be interesting to see how this conclusion was reached.
Knowler reports that she went back to Fidelity ADT twice to get further comment, but got no response.
The bottom line here is that this is an unacceptable, outlawed practice she emphasizes.
If you’re a Gauteng-based client of this company, you may want to check that you haven’t unwittingly acquired this extra service - at an extra monthly cost.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/teksomolika/teksomolika1903/teksomolika190300175/119696478-lady-shocked-by-the-information-in-the-mobile.jpg
