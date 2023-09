Afrika Melane talks to tech journalist Nafisa Akabo (Recharged) about this year's new Apple iPhones.

@ adrianhancu/123rf.com

Apple has revealed its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus range, which sport new features and better cameras.

Africa Melane asks technology journalist Nafisa Akabo (Recharged) for her views about what's on offer.

RELATED: Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'

Akabo says if you're someone who follows the Apple upgrades every year, what we're seeing this time around look like smaller, incremental changes.

It's the typical kind of updates - faster, thinner. lighter... In a nutshell it feels like this is not a major upgrade but there are obviously some things worth noting. Nafisa Akabor, Technology journalist - Recharged

The USB-C charging port is the biggest change, but it's not unexpected. We know Apple had to do this because of the European Union's deadline for all phones to be sold there next year to have USB-C. It's a great win for everybody; for somebody like me who travels a lot and uses android, I can just take one plug or one cable when I travel. Nafisa Akabor, Technology journalist - Recharged

The colour range will of course be noticeable immediately - the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in four matte shades, while the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available in four colours with a new titanium finish.

The iPhone 15 colors with a textured matte finish 😍



Black

Blue

Green

Yellow

Pink



Which color is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/GmAKO7sUyO ' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023

How impressive are the upgrades really or are the new products pretty similar to their predecessors?

The smaller base models do have a complete redesign with a matte finish with pale shades and they've got the new Dynamic Island notifications feature which we saw on last year's high-end pro models... and an upgraded 48-megapixel camera, precision finding for your friends like down to the last metre, and an upgraded display. Nafisa Akabor, Technology journalist - Recharged

When you come to the high-end Pro and Pro Max, they have a faster chip slot and a new titanium finish which is lighter than aluminium... a new physical action button which is customisable, along with upgradable cameras... So when I list them out like this it doesn't really sound impressive does it? Nafisa Akabor, Technology journalist - Recharged

What about the new customisable action button?

It's something that Samsung has already. It's a button on the side which you can quickly access.... for an app that you use the most when you're recording something... whatever shortcuts you have set up. If it's one feature you feel you use the most you can now just instantly switch to it if you press the button. It also triggers things like battery saving mode and different profiles that you want to get into. Nafisa Akabor, Technology journalist - Recharged

One area in which Apple can up their game is when it comes to foldable models, Akabor says.

"In android land there are a lot of foldables that are very interesting that I'm absolutely loving."

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (just under R19 000) and the 15 Pro Max at $1,199. (Do the maths for the rand price according to our fluctuating exchange rate)

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Apple iPhone 15 series: Stronger, faster, prettier - or much ado about little?