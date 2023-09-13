[LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist and Jeremy Rothon, Gemologist and owner of Cape Town-based The Gem Lab.
Lab-grown versus mined – what's the difference?
Regardless of whether a diamond comes from the earth or a laboratory, Knowler says that they're equally beautiful and will last virtually forever.
But if they're equal, why is one deemed superior than the other?
Knowler says that lab-grown diamonds have the identical chemical and physical properties of mined diamonds, but usually come with a much lower price tag.
Rothon says for a 1.14 carat lab-grown diamond it could cost a consumer roughly R21 000, whereas the same mined diamond would cost roughly R400 000.
However, because we're living in a society that puts value on material objects, Knowler says that the 'real' diamond industry has pushed against lab-grown diamonds, labelling them as fake or even counterfeit.
Rothon says that the pushback stems from a lack of education on the difference (or lack thereof) between the diamonds, clarifying that they're both real diamonds.
The lab-grown and the natural are diamonds, they are absolutely real diamonds in every sense of the word.Jeremy Rothon, Gemologist and owner – The Gem Lab
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?
Source : Pixabay: PublicDomainPictures
