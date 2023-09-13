SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
Africa Melane interviews Jonathan Oppenheimer, executive chairperson of Oppenheimer Generations.
The trust established to provide relief during the COVID pandemic, is to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development in South Africa.
The announcement on the future of the R1 billion fund came from Jonathan Oppenheimer and the South African Future Trust (SAFT).
The trust was started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer in March 2020 to support small businesses through the COVID crisis.
To mark this evolution, the organisation will he hosting an inaugural SAFT summit for up-and-coming entrepreneurs.
This is described as a transformative event aiming to "bring together visionary leaders, business owners, and changemakers to foster a brighter future for our nation".
The two-day summit will take place in Midrand on 22 and 23 November.
The inaugural South African Future Trust Summit... will offer a forum for entrepreneurs to unite and work together towards empowerment, innovation and development. From inspiring keynote addresses to practical masterclass sessions and interactive workshops... it will provide multiple opportunities for SMMEs to showcase their businesses, learn from a dynamic forum and create platforms for growth.South African Future Trust
Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network with other business owners, funders and SMME specialists at the event.
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Jonathan Oppenheimer, executive chairperson of Oppenheimer Generations.
To explain the future direction of the Trust, he retraces its genesis.
In the throes of COVID the South African Future Trust... was Nicky, mine and my kids' response to South Africa being in a desperate and unique position, and the President announced it as he announced lockdown... Our objective there was to try and provide a pathway for employees in the SMME space to find a way into a more sustainable position with the idea that COVID might go on for longer than we all thought it would at the time.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chair - Oppenheimer Generations
It proved remarkably successful. We ended up supporting over 100 thousand people through 10 thousand-plus SSMEs... The goodwill that created was just amazing and the efficiency with which it was done, second to none.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chair - Oppenheimer Generations
With the structure used then an interest-free loan repayable at the end of 2025, they always realised the money would come back to the Trust, Oppenheimer says.
At the back of their mind then was always the idea of the "South African Future Trust 2.0", if the response to COVID was seen as "1.0".
2.0 represents how to recycle this money back into supporting the country through the SSME space "and create an ecosystem in which that space and South Africa at large can prosper and thrive" he goes on.
We're super-excited to be building a great team of people and, come November, we're going to be really launching SAFT 2.0... and begin to create a domain where we can catalyse the incredible entrepreneurial spirit we have in this country to drive all the opportunities that SSMEs represent worldwide.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chair - Oppenheimer Generations
How we go from there - we hope we find as we did in SAFT 1.0, that extraordinary partners will collaborate with us to create this space where SSMEs can step into this unique sweet spot where they create employment, they create growth, they create opportunities...Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chair - Oppenheimer Generations
...and they can do it within the communities where they operate to create a dynamic, exciting, vibrant space where people believe that they want to participate... and they want to be part of a future South Africa.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chair - Oppenheimer Generations
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
