Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'

Latest Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime' The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight. 14 September 2023 5:26 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'

14 September 2023 10:03 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Centre for Development and Enterprise
localisation

While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good.

John Maytham interviews Ann Bernstein, Executive Director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE).

The idea of localisation as the driver of economic recovery is an attractive one.

CDE believes that localisation is best understood not only as developing and pushing the local industry but "as a preference for the sourcing of domestic goods and services at the expense of foreign firms".

However, in their view, the localisation policy as currently practised in the country is guilty of seven sins that undermine its ability to achieve its goals.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels

RELATED: Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

The sins include:

1. Lack of transparency in the policy-making process

2. Negative impacts that it will have on investments – additional costs, delays and inefficiencies

3. Import substitution is biased against exports

4. Reduction in competition as the result of restricting imports

5. Reduces incentive for firms to grow

6. Threatens trade relations and could violate international obligations

7. Localisation will become self-reinforcing, locking us into the wrong path

Bernstein says that, while the intentions of this policy may be well-intended, the reality is that many South Africans will not be able to afford it.

She argues that, when things are produced locally, the price usually increases which forces many consumers to rather by cheaper, imported goods.

While many people believe that localisation will provide job opportunities, Bernstein says that it does the complete opposite as people are no longer able to afford goods, resulting in the closure of many businesses.

I mean, why wouldn't you want to buy locally? Everybody would unless you need something better or something cheaper.

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director – Centre for Development and Enterprise

This is part of the problem; we think that if we force people to buy locally that's going to work, but it's not.

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director – Centre for Development and Enterprise

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'




