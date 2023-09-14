National Wills Week: 'If you don't have a will, step up and do it'





John Perlman interviews Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner.

This week (11 to 15 September) is National Wills Week, a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of having a will in place and the implications of not having one.

Death – As somber as it is to think about, it's the only guaranteed thing in life and having all your ducks in a row before that day comes will not only put your mind at ease, but as well as your family that's left behind.

Dying without a will has some severe implications (not just emotional) for the loved ones, especially if they're under the age of 18.

Should a will not be in place, this means that ones estate will fall under the Interstate Succession Act.

Unfortunately, once under this act, the estate will then be cashed out with the funds only being available to your children once they turn 18, says Roelofse.

He adds that it's important to revisit your will from time to time as your plans may change and at the end of the day, you need to ensure that you hard-earned money is spent in a way that reflects your desires.

I would encourage everyone to revisit your make, make sure it's valid. If you don't have one, step up and do it. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

A will should point to what you want to do with your estate. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

