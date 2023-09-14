WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection
CAPE TOWN - An attempt by the City of Cape Town to disconnect illegal electrical connections in Philippi was met with resistance by angry residents of Oasis Farm.
Officials from the city's Electricity Department and city law enforcement officials returned to the area on Wednesday to cut illegal connections.
However, tempers flared, and stun grenades were used to disperse angry residents trying to stop officials from disconnecting illegal electricity connections.
WATCH: Phillipi residents take power into their own hands as CoCT disconnect illegal electrical connect
READ: Eskom says it is giving the issue of illegal connections the urgency it deserves
Residents said they had been trying for years to get assistance from the City of Cape Town to provide them with electricity.
However, the city said the informal settlement was situated on privately-owned land and would need the approval of the landowner to provide services.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection
More from Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote
The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.Read More
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime'
The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight.Read More
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World
Got any tax skeletons hiding in your closet? Sars VDP is offering you a lifeline
SARS VDP programme offers taxpayers an opportunity to voluntarily come forward to disclose their tax defaults to SARS.Read More
"It's as cute as we thought it would be" - Suzuki Jimny 5 door makes SA debut
The 5-door Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India and has been selling extremely well since.Read More
‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga
The newly elected DA premier candidate for Gauteng is on a mission to ‘rescue the province’ in the 2024 election.Read More
FREE entry into South Africa's national parks between 16-24 September
Don't miss out on 'SANParks Week' where entry to most of SA's national parks will be free with some added travel benefits.Read More
Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving
Only two years before your child starts varsity but you haven't begun to save? Is it too late? No, says this expert.Read More
Female inmates' rehab in SA focuses on domestic chores instead of finding work
Rehab for South Africa’s female inmates places on emphasis on filling 'typically female roles' rather than finding good work.Read More