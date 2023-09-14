Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Bongani Bingwa speaks with energy analyst Lungile Mashele.
As if the indefinite stage six loadshedding we are facing was not bad enough, Eskom now warns that things may get worse.
Since the cold front hit the country on Tuesday, demand for electricity has increased and Eskom is unable to cope.
The demand on the grid has reached 33 423MW.
The last time demand was this high was the week in June when it snowed.
Also, planned maintenance has almost doubled since winter.
You are sitting with 12% or 13% of Eskom’s fleet that is offline purely for planned maintenance.Lungile Mashele, Energy Analyst
Unplanned maintenance and increased industrial demand have also contributed to high stages of loadshedding.
Mashele says that she does not see the situation improving until the three Kusile units, the Medupi unit and Koeberg are back online.
At the moment there is just a speeding train at the end of the tunnel.Lungile Mashele, Energy Analyst
Listen to the interview for more.
