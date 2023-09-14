Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat
Pippa Hudson speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 18:55)
With the cost of fuel as high as it is, petrol is nobody’s favourite thing to think about right now.
That makes it the perfect time to speak about biofuel, made from a surprising ingredient.
In Woolworths’ attempt to cut their food waste and food loss by 2030, they discovered a couple who found a way to make fuel for your car using chicken fat.
This goes with the trend worldwide that if you are going to consume an animal, do not waste any part of it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This fuel has been made by Winthur and Zelda Nell from J-bay, who had been making biofuel from used cooking oil before partnering with Woolies.
Imagine starting your car in the morning and getting a waft of Woolworths rotisserie chickens.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
The fat that drips from the chickens as they are being cooked is poured into big 20 litre buckets and sent to ‘J-bay biofuels.’
According to Knowler, this biodiesel can be used for diesel vehicles and is R2 per litre cheaper than regular diesel.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
