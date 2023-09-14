SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records
Phonixthecool has just become the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records in its 32-year history.
Over a year into his purchase of the rap label, Snoop Dogg announced the signing of the Durban rapper.
Some fans might remember the rapper from a feature on Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm album in 2021.
Phonixthecool took to his Instagram to share his excitement for this new journey with Death Row Records.
“I always keep faith and allow God to lead my journey and he continues to answer my most biggest prayers, no matter how farfetched they look, no matter how far across the world I am, he’s proving it’s possible to dream and achieve at the highest level.”
He also adds that “every day is very difficult. But faith, persistence and hard work will always be rewarded”.
Snoop took over Death Row Records in 2022 after the label fell into disarray.
He also acquired the rights to all of the albums previously released under the label, including his debut studio album _Doggystyle _and Dr. Dre’s iconic The Chronic.
This article first appeared on 947 : SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CixBDWatBAM/?img_index=2
More from Entertainment
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?
Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?
Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode.Read More
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah
The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.Read More
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia
Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.Read More
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?
After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating?Read More
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!
The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS.Read More
Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!
Let's celebrate with some of Hudson's most loved songs.Read More
Looking back on a decade of Delicious
As the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival turns 10, celebrate some magical moments - while making new ones.Read More
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job
Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent.Read More