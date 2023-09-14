'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister
Lester Kiewit speaks to Marie Sukers (ACDP MP and member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Social Development) about Sassa’s explanation as to why thousands of grant recipients have been left with no money due to a “glitch.”
RELATED: 'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has been forced to explain why, after more than a week, some SASSA grant recipients are still unable to get their money following a system 'glitch'.
The technical hiccup last week left thousands of grant recipients out of pocket.
The problem affected people who receive their grants via SASSA and Postbank cards.
Many people, who rely on the grants as their sole source of income, have been unable to buy food or pay their rent.
On Wednesday, SASSA representatives appeared before the Social Development portfolio committee to explain themselves. Still, MPs demanded that Minister Zulu herself explain why between Sassa and Postbank, they have failed so many South Africans.
As a caring government and therefore as a department ...we try and we strive to make sure that we avoid stress and strain... we profoundly apologise for... and we're doing the best we can to resolve the issue.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
We share the view that the 'glitch' has not been explained. The administrative official in the meeting yesterday said that it is due to a 'systems change'... That doesn't give a full picture of exactly what the root causes are.Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee
For most of our grant recipients, this is their only form of income.Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee
They need to give a full account of what the problems are, that is just basic customer service.Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee
Click the podcast link to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister
Source : 702
More from Local
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.Read More
SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
The South African Future Trust was established to provide relief during the pandemic. The plan is now to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development says Jonathan Oppenheimer.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
Social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist.Read More
City Power forced to abandon attempt to cut illegal connections due to threats
City Power attempted to cut illegal electricity connections in the Johannesburg CBD.Read More
Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!
Valued in 2015 at R440 million, the Camps Bay property has recently been relisted at a whopping R700 MILLION!Read More
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
More from Business
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'
While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good.Read More
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.Read More
Apple iPhone 15 series: Stronger, faster, prettier - or much ado about little?
Apple's new products will be available on Friday 29 September, and for pre-order this Friday.Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
The South African Future Trust was established to provide relief during the pandemic. The plan is now to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development says Jonathan Oppenheimer.Read More
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.Read More
V&A Waterfront delivers top performance for Growthpoint as tourism rebounds
Africa Melane interviews SA CEO Estienne de Klerk about Growthpoint Properties' results for the year to end-June 2023.Read More
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio
"Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio.Read More
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store.Read More