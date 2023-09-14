'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister





Lester Kiewit speaks to Marie Sukers (ACDP MP and member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Social Development) about Sassa’s explanation as to why thousands of grant recipients have been left with no money due to a “glitch.”

Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has been forced to explain why, after more than a week, some SASSA grant recipients are still unable to get their money following a system 'glitch'.

The technical hiccup last week left thousands of grant recipients out of pocket.

The problem affected people who receive their grants via SASSA and Postbank cards.

Many people, who rely on the grants as their sole source of income, have been unable to buy food or pay their rent.

On Wednesday, SASSA representatives appeared before the Social Development portfolio committee to explain themselves. Still, MPs demanded that Minister Zulu herself explain why between Sassa and Postbank, they have failed so many South Africans.

As a caring government and therefore as a department ...we try and we strive to make sure that we avoid stress and strain... we profoundly apologise for... and we're doing the best we can to resolve the issue. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

We share the view that the 'glitch' has not been explained. The administrative official in the meeting yesterday said that it is due to a 'systems change'... That doesn't give a full picture of exactly what the root causes are. Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee

For most of our grant recipients, this is their only form of income. Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee

They need to give a full account of what the problems are, that is just basic customer service. Marie Sukers, ACDP MP/ Member Social Development portfolio committee

