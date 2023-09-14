Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines

14 September 2023 10:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
COVID vaccine
HJI
big pharma
Covid vaccines

Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA).

Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA).

The United States is donating millions of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines doses to South Africa. © angellodeco/123rf.com
The United States is donating millions of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines doses to South Africa. © angellodeco/123rf.com

Contracts which set out the costs and terms of South Africa's purchase of Covid-19 vaccinations from big pharmaceutical firms during the Coronavirus pandemic have been described as "pharmaceutical bullying".

The findings have been made by the Health Justice Initiative (HJI), a local NGO campaigning against public health inequality, which last month won a court bid compelling government to release the procurement contracts.

HJI found that in some cases, South Africa was charged up to 33% more than for the vaccines than the European Union and the African Union.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, HJI director, Fatima Hassan said, “In simple terms, Big Pharma bullied South Africa into these conditions...Amid a deadly pandemic, when scarce vaccines were only going to the richest countries, the companies exploited our desperation.”

But in a recent opinion piece Gerhard Papenfus, chief executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA) asks whether, in fact, it was 'coercion or collusion' on the part Big Pharma with South African government.

I think it's both. In the days to come we will reveal the shocking elements of these contracts which the SA government engaged in.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)

If you look at it, you cannot understand how somebody can sign a contract like that, it is just simply one-sided.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)

Papenfus says, one of the contracts, signed with Pfizer was signed before the vaccine had even been developed.

It says in the contract that the development is 'aspirational' in nature. Can you imagine?! And we couldn't get out of that contract.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)

What else do the Covid procurement contracts reveal? Click the podcast link above to find out:

RELATED:SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira


RELATED:SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira




14 September 2023 10:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
COVID vaccine
HJI
big pharma
Covid vaccines

