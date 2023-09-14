SAFA vice president: "more marketing strategies" might bring games to Cape Town





Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Football Association's (SAFA) Vice President, Bennett Bailey about why Bafana Bafana have played few games in Cape Town and whether this will change. Listen below.

Kiewit says that Bafana Bafana made a promising run in terms of form since they remain undefeated for 2023.

On Tuesday night, Bafana Bafana beat the DRC (1-0) in Johannesburg.

But Kiewit notices that there were more DRC fans than Bafana Bafana fans.

Kiewit also notes that the last time a soccer match was hosted in Cape Town was in 2015 when Bafana Bafana took on Angola at Cape Town Stadium.

Kiewit asks Bailey why this is and when SAFA will bring matched to Cape Town Stadium?

On the latter, Bailey says for games like this the stadium needs to be ready and it's currently still undergoing some field repairs.

In the meantime, Athlone Stadium is an option but it's at full capacity since Cape Town stadium is not up to standard for these games.

Bailey notes that SAFA and the City of Cape Town should work together to be a host city for 2017 and squashes any suspicion that Cape Town is not a viable location option while suggesting that better marketing strategies might be needed.

If it looks like there's not an appetite to bring any games to Cape Town then that's not true. There's a huge interest in Bafana and Banyana and they are performing well so to get people to the stadium, we need to look at marketing and mobalising strategies. Bennett Bailey, SAFA - Vice President

