



September is heritage month AND it's also tourism month so that means locals get to celebrate Mzansi and all it's glory more than usual.

Megan Taplin, Table Mountain's National Park Manager says that one way to celebrate both of these special occasions is to take advantage of SANParks Week where entry to most of South Africa's national parks will be free between 16-24 September under the “know your parks” theme.

Listen to the rest of the details below.

South African citizens can get free entry into most of their 21 national parks. So, if you've never been at the top of Table Mountain or visited the iconic flowers along the West Coast - your time is NOW!

Special transport deals have been made for Cape Point's National Park in case you're struggling to get to this gem. Metrorail's 'modern people's train' will offer return trips from Cape Town Station to Fish Hoek. Upon arrival, a dedicated shuttle will transport you to and from Cape Point national park where entry is free.

The train trip will cost R130 for adults and R115 for children aged 12 and under.

Taplin says, this is your chance to explore the country's stunning national parks. With 21 parks to choose from, visit the nearest one (or all of them) to see Cape Town's richly diverse flora and site-seeing wonders - it's what helps make the city award-winning, after all.

RELATED: BRITS VOTE SA AND CAPE TOWN BEST COUNTRY AND CITY IN THE WORLD!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FREE entry into South Africa's national parks between 16-24 September