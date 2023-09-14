Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search





September marks 25-years of Google – 25 years of making information accessible world-wide, 25 years of helping businesses connect with customers and 25 years of keeping things fresh and exciting.

To celebrate this milestone, we're looking back at the top 25 moments in Google Search.

Google Search agrees to pay $23 million settlement and you may be entitled to a portion

2001: Google Images

The year Jennifer Lopez broke the internet with the viral Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

After this became the most popular query of Google at the time, the idea of Google Images was born.

2001: “Did you mean?”

Have you ever searched for something and spelt it incorrectly and had Google suggest spelling corrections?

This was one of Google's first applications of machine learning.

2002: Google News

As a means to meet the demand for real-time news, Google News was launched with links to a plethora of sources for any given story.

2003: Easter Eggs

Over the years, Google has developed Easter eggs hidden in Search and have kept users entertained and up to date with pop culture.

2004: Autocomplete

Why think of a sentence and type it out in full when Google can do it for you?

This feature was launched as 'Google Suggests', reducing typing by 25% and saving an estimated 200 years of typing time per day.

2004: Arabic Search results

In 2004, the first Arabic Search results appeared.

2006: Google Translate

Breaking down language barriers one translation at a time.

Today, Google Translate supports more than 100 languages, with 24 added last year.

2006: Google Trends

This was built to better understand trends on Search backed by data.

2007: First local domains in Arabic in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia

This was done to help spread information across formats such as images, videos, and local news.

2008: Google Mobile App

Apple's App Store entered the equation, which lead to Google releasing their first App store on the iPhone.

2008 and 2011: Voice Search

Searching on Google became one step easier thanks to voice search. This meant that users could now search by voice with a touch of a button.

2011: Search by image

Have you ever been in a situation where you're trying to search something but can't quite get the wording right?

This function was launched so that you'd be able to find what you're searching for just by adding an image or URL.

2012: Knowledge Graph

Knowledge Graph can be described as a library, containing vast collection of people, places and things in the world, and how they're related to one another.

2015: Popular Times

As a way to miss peak hours, Popular Times was created to inform the user as to when the busiest times of the day are when searching for places such as restaurants, museums, and shops.

2016: Ramadan Guide

To help Muslims across the Middle East and North Africa during the holy month of Ramadan, this was created to provide useful resources during this time of the year.

2017: Lens

Google Lens turns your camera into a search query by looking at objects in a picture, comparing them to other images, and ranking those other images based on their similarity and relevance to the original picture.

2018: Flood forecasting

To help people better prepare for expected floods, Google created forecasting models that predict when and where devastating floods will occur with the help of AI.

2018: Job Search and the World Cup Experience in Arabic

Job Search was launched to help provide job opportunities for job-seekers and for sport lovers around the world, the World Cup Experience was launched.

2019: Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (Bert)

Bert was launched to makes searches more helpful by better understanding language.

2020: Shopping Graph

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, only shopping saw an all-time high and thanks to Shopping Graph, it made it easier for any retailer or brand to showcase their products on Google.

2020: Hum to Search

There's nothing worse than having a song stuck in your head and not figuring out what song it is.

Well, thanks to Hum to Search, the machine learning feature identifies potential song matches after you hum, whistle or sing a melody.

2021: MUM

MUM is an AI model which helps understand Arabic queries especially about Covid-19.

2021: About this result

To help users make more informed decisions about which results will be most useful and reliable for them, 'About this result' was launched to explain to users why a particular result is being shown and it provides more context about what it is that's being searched.

2022: Multisearch

Through Multisearch, an entirely new way to search with text and images was created.

2023: Search Labs and Search Generative Experience (SGE) in the United States

Search is constantly looking for ways to improve Google and with the help of Search Labs, early-stage experiments can be tested and feedback can be shared to your team.

Here's to another 25 years of Google keeping us informed and making our lives easier.

