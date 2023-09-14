"It's as cute as we thought it would be" - Suzuki Jimny 5 door makes SA debut
Pippa Hudson is joined by motoring journalist Ernest Page to talk about about the new Suzuki Jimny 5 Door.
RELATED:5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
It's one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of the year and now the Suzuki Jimny five-door has finally arrived in South Africa.
It's the big brother of the hugely popular three-door SUV which underwent a radical and trendy facelift in 2018.
It's as cute as we thought it would be" laughs motoring journalist Ernest Page, "and it's more than likely going to be as popular as we thought it would be."
So how does the 5-door compare to its 3-door family member?
It's slightly longer, it's been lengthened. The wheel base is also longer.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
The interior is much the same. It's basically just the 5-door version of the Jimny.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
They're saying price will be under R500 000Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Exact pricing for the five-door Jimny is expected to be announced closer to year end.
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full review of the 5 door Suzuki Jimny
RELATED:High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "It's as cute as we thought it would be" - Suzuki Jimny 5 door makes SA debut
