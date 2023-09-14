Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia





Hang on to your green and gold hats! New Zealand will take on Namibia on Friday, 15 September at 9pm.

Here's what you need to catch up on before the match:

This will be New Zealand's second game as France defeated them 27-13 in the world cup opener at Stade de France.

Namibia opened their Rugby World Cup account with a 52-8 defeat against Italy in Saint-Étienne – a match the Welwitschias’ captain Johan Deysel described as “a great game to learn from”.

The All Blacks will have a point (or many tries) to prove against Namibia in Toulouse on Friday, as the two sides meet for a third time in Rugby World Cup history at Stadium de Toulouse - never playing each other outside of this tournament on a stand-alone international level.

Things to know before the game:

• This will be New Zealand's sixth test match in Toulouse since 1977, with their only two losses coming against France in international fixtures in 1977 and 1995.

• Namibia also return to Toulouse for the first time since their RWC 2007 pool match against France. This will be their third RWC match at this venue, after a 72-11 loss to Canada in 1999 and an 87-10 loss to France in 2007.

• New Zealand have only conceded one try against Namibia, with Jean Deysel crossing in the 51st minute at the Olympic Stadium in London.

• 18 of Namibia’s 23 points against the All Blacks have come via penalty goals.

• Namibia have never scored more than nine first-half points against New Zealand, with two penalty goals in 2015 and three in 2019.

• New Zealand have only lost consecutive Rugby World Cup games once in their history, in the semi-final and bronze final at RWC 1999. They have bounced back to win their next match by an average margin of 29 points following a loss.

• New Zealand have scored 20 tries in total against Namibia at an average of 10 per game. If they continue this scoring trend, Namibia will be only the third team after Italy (30) and Japan (34) that they have scored 30 or more tries against across their first three Rugby World Cup meetings.

• Namibia are still chasing their first Rugby World Cup victory in their seventh consecutive tournament appearance.

• Namibia is one of only six teams who have never won a match, alongside Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Spain, Portugal and Russia, but have played the most games of any team without a win. The closest they have come to victory was a one-point loss against Georgia at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Predictions...

The talk surrounding New Zealand will still be all about their first-ever pool phase defeat in the tournament opener against France, after 31 pool wins in a row at Rugby World Cups.

The expectation is that the All Blacks will bounce back with a big win here – but all eyes will be on their performance.

Is it anyone's game on Friday or do you have a clear winner in mind?

