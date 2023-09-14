[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’
Clement Manyathela speaks with Cultural marketer Mosito Ramaili, Arts Writer Tseliso Monaheng and Kutloano “DJ Da Kruk” Nhlapo, DJ, Radio Host, Content, and Music Producer
Initially the genre was dismissed but has now become one of the biggest music genre’s in the country.
This dance music has dominated dance floors since 2019 and is now becoming one of SA’s hottest exports.
From Coachella to Tomorowland, amapiano artists are bringing their local sound to the international stage.
Ramaili says that the international rise of amapiano came around during lockdown as so many people were online and started finding this music.
People are looking for new influences and inspirations.Mosito Ramaili, Cultural Marketer
This is the biggest export out of South Africa since Nelson Mandela.Mosito Ramaili, Cultural Marketer
Nhlapo says that the genre takes influences from other types of music such as Kwaito, house music and even bubble gum music, to create something new entirely.
There was a time when you found that the soundtrack to social media became amapiano because amapiano kept on dishing out new content.Kutloano “DJ Da Kruk” Nhlapo, DJ/Radio Host/Content and Music Producer
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : 947
