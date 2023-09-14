US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the world’s trending news stories.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ruled that a common decongestive ingredient found in several popular over-the-counter cold and flue medication does not work.

The panel found that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl, Mucinex, Sudafed PE, and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.

This announcement will lead to medications soon disappearing from shelves as manufacturers scramble to reformulate, the New York Times reports.

The FDA must now set up a vote to decide if the ingredient will be banned altogether.

Friedmans says that while it might not specifically affect formulations in South Africa, there have been several reports about how climate change has changed the way pollination of flora occurs, which has in turn extended blooming times in warmer areas.

I am having the worst pollen season I have had in years and I am finding that all the stuff I normally take is not doing anything for me. Barbara Friedman, Barb’s Wire

