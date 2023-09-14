Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World





According to AllClear, a medical travel insurance company, Kruger National Park is now South Africa’s official ‘World Wonder’.

Kruger National Park / Pexels: Isis Petroni

After studying Wikipedia Data, the company determined which landmarks and attractions around the world had the most page views or what people 'wonder about' the most.

Despite our politics, there's no denying that Africa has a lot to offer, which can be seen by South Africa's Kruger National Park being on the list amongst the likes of Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park and Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The World's Wonder via AllClear

As per AllClear's data from analysing the page views of over 4300 landmarks from every country around the globe, these are the new Seven World Wonders:

1. The Taj Mahal (India) – 28,601,383 page views

2. The Burj Khalifa (United Arab Emirates) – 23,423,701 page views

3. Mount Everest (Nepal) – 22,066,676 page views

4. The Statue of Liberty (United States of America) – 19,851,871 page views

5. The Great Wall of China (China) – 17,405,607 page views

6. The Eiffel Tower (France) – 17,316,414 page views

7. Machu Picchu (Peru) – 14,229,131 page views

