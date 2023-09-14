Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime' The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight. 14 September 2023 5:26 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?

14 September 2023 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Coffee
Chocolate
cocoa crisis
Graeme Codrington
coffee beans
Cocoa farm

Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.

Africa Melane chats to Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Chocolate and coffee are two of the simple pleasures many of us just can't, or don't want to, do without.

But in the future it seems there's a possibility we may have to, as our climate changes along with weather patterns.

@ serezniy/123rf.com
@ serezniy/123rf.com

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets some insight from Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Difficult conditions in the areas of the world that grow coffee beans and cacao trees are what could create this unthinkable reality, Codrington says.

In my work as a futurist people probably know me as someone who is always favouring the positive views of the future but right now, when we look at cacao trees where cocoa powder originates from and then also coffee beans, they're grown in a very small band - 18 degrees north and south of the equator - and they need very specific conditions - very fertile soil, lots of good drainage, rain at just the right time...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

But of course climate change is having dramatic effects in different parts of the world in different ways... and this is affecting that equatorial zone.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Aside from extreme weather events, with the change in weather patterns there are different diseases attacking the trees and plants themselves.

Codrington says scientists and people involved in both the coffee and chocolate industries are concerned that all of these factors will add up to put these products perhaps initially, into a luxury market affordable only for the wealthy

After that they could disappear completely - while this is a worst-case scenario it is not outside the bounds of possibility he warns.

What can we do today to make sure this scenario does NOt realise?

RELATED: How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

Codrington focuses on the chocolate industry, noting there 45 million people involved in the global chocolate value chain starting with farm owners and workers.

"Most cacao farms are smallholdings... At the moment it's just the nature of the farms and the terrain they're in, and then there's an entire value chain beyond that."

On the economic front, it's vital to make sure these farmers and workers are paid better to ensure sustainability he says, as organisations like Fair Trade are trying to do.

It's also important to support science, Codrington goes on.

There's science that's involved in looking for genetic modification. A lot of people are nervous about genetic modification in food but my guess is if it's going to save chocolate, some are probably going to be comfortable with that.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Luckily it's not actually genetic modification of the cacao berry itself or the coffee beans, it's the actual tree or plant that we're worried about, so trying to make it more fungus-resistant, more disease-resistant... and to make sure that the existing infrastructure of chocolate and coffee is looked after.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Listen to the detailed discussion in the interview audio at the op of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?




14 September 2023 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Coffee
Chocolate
cocoa crisis
Graeme Codrington
coffee beans
Cocoa farm

More from Business

Image from yohvote.com

'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote

14 September 2023 9:54 PM

The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/

Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'

14 September 2023 9:22 PM

The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Capital, is quitting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to the FNB Randburg branch in Johannesburg.. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment

14 September 2023 7:23 PM

Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Melting candle coins equating to a flopping economy. Picture: Pixabay.com

Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'

14 September 2023 10:03 AM

While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Lindiwe Zulu with Clement Manyathela at ANC conference in Nasrec. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister

14 September 2023 9:45 AM

A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom

14 September 2023 8:14 AM

Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adrianhancu/123rf.com

Apple iPhone 15 series: Stronger, faster, prettier - or much ado about little?

13 September 2023 11:09 PM

Apple's new products will be available on Friday 29 September, and for pre-order this Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ teksomolika/123rf.com

Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you

13 September 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Jonathan Oppenheimer supplied

SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer

13 September 2023 8:46 PM

The South African Future Trust was established to provide relief during the pandemic. The plan is now to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development says Jonathan Oppenheimer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Meat / Pexels: Milan

UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef

14 September 2023 5:56 PM

The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kruger National Park / Pexels: Isis Petroni

Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World

14 September 2023 5:23 PM

A well-deserved win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google / Pexels: PhotoMIX Company

Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search

14 September 2023 4:35 PM

From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of Amapiano DJ Maphorisa entertaining the crowd at #Galaxy947JoburgDay.

[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’

14 September 2023 3:26 PM

Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Coffee and chocolate could disappear COMPLETELY in our lifetime

14 September 2023 1:48 PM

Poor conditions in parts of the world that grow coffee beans and cacao trees could leave us in a world without coffee and chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's Table Mountain. Picture: pulpitis / 123rf

FREE entry into South Africa's national parks between 16-24 September

14 September 2023 1:29 PM

Don't miss out on 'SANParks Week' where entry to most of SA's national parks will be free with some added travel benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Having a will in place / Pexels: Matthias Zomer

National Wills Week: 'If you don't have a will, step up and do it'

14 September 2023 12:16 PM

Death is traumatic enough for those that you leave behind and not having your financial affairs in order creates bigger problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Dane Wetton on Unsplash

What can you do to speed up your metabolism?

14 September 2023 11:17 AM

Rather than reaching for a supplement, here's what you can do to speed up your metabolism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

A fever when you sick might be a good thing, says scientists

14 September 2023 10:34 AM

Can a fever fight infections? There’s more to it than some scientists realize.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.

Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

14 September 2023 5:57 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work

14 September 2023 3:01 PM

FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico

14 September 2023 2:07 PM

A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever / Wikimedia Commons: Author unknown

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach

13 September 2023 11:58 AM

As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong

13 September 2023 11:24 AM

Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands

13 September 2023 11:11 AM

A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boeing CEO David Calhoun / Wikimedia Commons: Narendra Modi

[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips

12 September 2023 2:51 PM

'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dave Young

Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises

12 September 2023 9:11 AM

A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pexels.com

'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder

11 September 2023 11:36 AM

A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shahin55/123rf.com

Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow

11 September 2023 10:56 AM

This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'

8 September 2023 10:14 AM

China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom

Local Business

WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection

Local

A fever when you sick might be a good thing, says scientists

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Postbank board quits over Sassa debacle, losing Malcom Marx

15 September 2023 12:00 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Badangele, badiniwe, banukubele abahola impesheni

14 September 2023 11:30 PM

School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

14 September 2023 10:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA