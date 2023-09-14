'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote





Have you ever tried a dating site?

Well, a group of politics and economics students is using this concept to sell the idea of voting to young South Africans.

Image from yohvote.com

Jane Dutton (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of Yoh, Vote.

Young describes the online platform as a non-partisan, political matchmaking website - "pretty much political Tinder".

The Yoh, Vote website displays the stats that reflect the disheartening state of voter apathy in the country and what it wants to do about this.

In the last national election, over 30 percent of voters didn't participate, indicating a concerning lack of engagement. Many young people, disheartened by the belief that their vote won't matter, have opted out of the system. Yoh, Vote is here to change that mindset and rekindle the fire of political participation. Yoh, Vote

Politics with all its jargon can seem quite inaccessible and the different political parties quite confusing, notes Young.

"We thought, what is a thing that a lot of young people have experience in, and that's using Tinder and dating sites."

@ twinsterphoto/123rf.com

Find your match! urges Yoh, Vote.

The platform has two elements to it.

There is a matchmaking quiz to match you with your party, along with profiles of the differenrt parties written in the style of a Tinder date.

This covers the history of the party, what they stand for and what their stance is on major issues.

You follow different prompts with the quiz. It will ask you what you think of this major policy issue, what you think is the best solution to loadshedding, how you feel about crime or the land issue... Ryan Young, Co-founder - Yoh, Vote

Then it takes you through the different options and it will eventually give you a party at the end. You can click on that party's profile and go and learn about your 'date'. Ryan Young, Co-founder - Yoh, Vote

Importantly, the site also has a link to make sure you register to vote, "because that's the real way to sign up to political dating".

Young says they're planning to expand the fresh, new platform. This includes adding more features along with explanations of more complicated ideas like coalition politics, adding more political parties and also translations into different languages.

We're two weeks old, and at the moment about 2 000 people have taken our quiz so we're very chuffed with that, but we definitely want to get those numbers up. Ryan Young, Co-founder - Yoh, Vote

Voting is the most important tool we have in deciding our country's future, and it's such a hard-won right that it is really sad to see so many people aren't making use of that right. It shouldn't be about some academic debate, it's about real issues affecting real people. Ryan Young, Co-founder - Yoh, Vote

Click here to access the Yoh, Vote platform, and follow them on Instagram.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote