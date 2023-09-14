Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'





Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/

Transaction Capital was in the headlines this week as David Hurwitz announced he is stepping down as CEO.

The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars had warned that headline losses to end-September will be even higher than previously forecast.

RELATED: Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles

Africa Melane caught up with WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt on The Money Show.

While he noted that he can't speak on behalf of Transaction Capital, van der Walt did say it makes sense that co-founder Jonathan Jawno will be taking over the reigns when Hurwitz steps down at the end of the year.

He emphasized that these changes will not interfere with the WeBuyCars business.

Jonathan has been with Transaction Capital from the very beginning... and he's been increasingly involved in the business over the last year, especially since COVID, so it makes sense. Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

When they initially invested the exact reason was that WeBuyCars is a successful, well-run growth business. That's always been the focus, so they have not been highly involved in the business. However, Transaction Capital has added a lot of value when we asked for it because we know what their expertise is. Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

WeBuyCars has been seeing an average of 12 000 cars sold per month, according to its website.

Van der Walt acknowledges that business is not as easy as a year or two ago, but for reasons that we're all pretty familiar with by now.

We've faced many challenges, including inflation which is more than 4% up so affordability is a big challenge for the consumer. Combine that with fuel price increases, loadshedding... and the confidence is quite low. That did have an influence on vehicle prices and the affordability of clients, so we have noticed a decline in the demand for higher-end vehicles and a slowdown in the pace at which they sell. Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

The business has adjusted accordingly van der Walt says, focusing lately more on the lower end of the market.

The current environment has both an up- and a downside, he elaborates.

There's this correction - we saw a huge inflation in our previous financial year in used vehicle prices which was good because today you buy a vehicle, tomorrow its worth more, hence more profit. Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

But on the downward trend of that cycle you have the opposite, you've got a margin squeeze... but the deflation has now normalised. There's quite a gap between what used vehicles are being advertised for and new vehicles, in fact new vehicles has seen quite a few increases lately. Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

What is really positive is that WeBuyCars has expanded capacity over the last year van der Walt adds.

"We've grown our inventory space by 25% and we're dealing more cars."

In the process the business has grown its market share by nearly 15%, he says.

Scroll up to listen to the interview

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'