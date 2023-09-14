Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime'





The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight by municipal employees affiliated with Satwu striking over a 5.4% wage increase dispute.

It's believed that four trucks and a bakkie belonging to the metro were torched by municipal workers.

In an audio clip by Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor, he believes that the strike has been hijacked by organised crime, adding that there are political and economic factors driving it.

Brink is calling for top-class crime intelligence to deployed in order to find out who exactly is behind the strike and attacks and arrest the accused.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink speaks on the issue of protesting South African Municipal Workers' Union members and unpaid salaries on 28 July 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

It's no longer a labour dispute, it's an issue of the rule of law. Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor

It's very well-coordinated. It's tactical. Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor

