UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Rebone Moerane, Head of the Department of Production Animal Studies at the University of Pretoria (UP).

A recent investigation by UP has unveiled alarming results regarding the presence of the food-borne pathogen – listeria monocytogenes – in beef and its products across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and North West provinces.

The study found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs in one province were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

If consumed, it could lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

Following the previous outbreak, Moerane says that it's important that other food sources such as fish and vegetables are also investigated to ensure that product bought and consumed are safe.

He adds that each stage of the value chain has the responsibility to ensure that contamination is monitored – from the time it's on the shelf to the time that it's on your kitchen counter.

Once the produce is bought, he says it's critical that hygiene is a priority. For example, don't cross-contaminate by ensuring that utensils are washed in between uses.

Moerane clarifies that while they're focused on preventing a breakout, there's no need to panic.

We are producing the beat meat product in this country, but we need to protect that. Dr Rebone Moerane, Head of the Department of Production Animal Studies – University of Pretoria

