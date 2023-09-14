School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime' The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight. 14 September 2023 5:26 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

14 September 2023 8:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Zizi Kodwa
#MSW

The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg.

Robert Marawa speaks to Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport.

One thing that's certainly dying a painful, agonizing death is school sports South Africa.

It formed an integral part of our school education system, and it's where many professional athletes first discovered their love and passion for sport.

The number of sport stars schools gave birth to is incredible, and it's where professional sport organisations went to to scout for and unearth talent.

These days, that no longer seems to be the case. So What went wrong and what needs to be done to rectify that?

The Department of Sport's two-day indaba which is aimed at strengthening school sport, got under in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Representatives from, among others, national federations and the departments of basic education (DBE) were in attendance, along with sport minister, Zizi Kodwa.

Kodwa says for a sports team or individual to be successful, it requires backing from grass roots level.

But unfortunately, that's not the case in South Africa.

The minister gave the example of Spar Proteas player Pumza Maweni, who only started playing professionally at the age of 29, while two-time Grand Slam winner, wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane also picked up a racquet much later than most of her peers.

It's important to learn from the best in the world. Why Jamaica has such a successful sporting country? It's a culture of winning that starts in Jamaica from 7-years-old.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

A 7-year-old has a competition. That is where they start. With us, you have people that start at 19.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The bedrock of sport development in any country, is school sport.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The minister admits that government has failed to invest in youth sport, which would unearth raw talent from a young age.

Kodwa says people are, rightfully so, apprehensive about government's plans and promises of improving grass roots sports, due to many other policies and programmes which never saw the light of day.

Policies were adopted, but a lack of implementation of policies. Transformation charter was adopted, [but] it has gathered dust. So you need to make a commitment that this is not another talk shop.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

You can only make progress when you admit some of your shortcomings.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture
zizi-kodwa-1jpg

Watch below as Robert Marawa interviews minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa.


This article first appeared on 947 : School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa




14 September 2023 8:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Zizi Kodwa
#MSW

More from Sport

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’

14 September 2023 4:05 PM

Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

14 September 2023 12:53 PM

The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana beat Liberia in Monrovia to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

SAFA vice president: "more marketing strategies" might bring games to Cape Town

14 September 2023 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to SAFA vice president Bennett Bailey about why Bafana Bafana have played so few games in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's hooker Malcolm Marx throws the ball during the captain's run in Johannesburg on July 28, 2023 ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Argentinia on July 29, 2023. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

14 September 2023 11:30 AM

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champions' squad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play

14 September 2023 10:23 AM

Marx's ouma, Melody Anderson, cheers on her grandson from the sidelines for Castle Lager's #TheGranBoks campaign and it's C.U.T.E!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer?

14 September 2023 8:42 AM

We discuss the science of head injuries and some of the protocols adopted by World Rugby to make the game safer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Norbert Braun

African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why

13 September 2023 11:57 AM

CAF is potentially left without a broadcast partner in key markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela

Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018

12 September 2023 8:48 PM

Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom

Local Business

WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection

Local

A fever when you sick might be a good thing, says scientists

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Postbank board quits over Sassa debacle, losing Malcom Marx

15 September 2023 12:00 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Badangele, badiniwe, banukubele abahola impesheni

14 September 2023 11:30 PM

School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

14 September 2023 10:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA