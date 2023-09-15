Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash
CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Black Sash has slammed government for turning a blind eye to thousands of pensioners who did not receive their social grants in September.
The vulnerable beneficiaries have had to endure hunger as they found themselves at a cul-de-sac.
Ministers of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele addressed the grant payment system's glitches on Thursday.
However, Black Sash expressed disappointment, saying the ministers failed to outline any plan to prevent non-payments from recurring.
Black Sash regional manager Thandi Henkerman said Postbank did not appear to have a proper grasp on how many beneficiaries were affected and still couldn't access their grants.
"Both ministers were at pains to issue their sincerest apologies to affected beneficiaries. While stressing that [the South African Social Security Agency] Sassa and Postbank are not failing, this makes their apologies hollow. It means nothing to a hungry, vulnerable, elderly person who has no money and no food to eat."
Henkerman said the ministers could not give a 100% guarantee that system failures wouldn’t recur and had no plan, should it happen again.
"We, again, call on both ministers to launch an independent investigation to probe the integrity of the grant payment system. It cannot be acceptable that we must just accept that system errors are normal."
The human rights organisation also wants government to outline whether there would be penalties for future glitches in the system.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash
