



JOHANNESBURG – Barry Steenkamp the father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp passed away in his sleep on Thursday night, at the age of 80.

The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation is saddened by Barry’s passing – saying his last days were filled with grief and utter devastation over the untimely death of his daughter.

The foundation’s CEO – Tania Koen – told Eyewitness News that up until his last moments Barry struggled to come to terms with the loss of his daughter, Reeva.

He was a blessing to many people and he will be remembered with love and great fondness – said the foundation.

Barry along with his wife, June Steenkamp, were permanent attendees of the highly publicised murder trial of their daughter.

Reeva was killed on Valentines Day in 2013 by her then boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius.

Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year and six months prison sentence for culpable homicide.

Koen said the friends and family of Barry will remember him as a gentle and loving man.

Barry is survived by his wife June and two children - Simone and Adam.

This article first appeared on EWN : Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80