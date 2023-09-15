Ithala Bank to rename Ulundi branch after Buthelezi to 'memorialise his legacy'
ULUNDI - Ithala, the KwaZulu-Natal-based State-owned bank, said it would rename its Ulundi branch in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as part of its bid to preserve the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) legacy.
The bank's CEO, Dr Thulani Vilakazi, led a delegation that visited the Buthelezi family on Thursday in order to pay their respects following Buthelezi's passing.
Ithala was established through the assistance of the 95-year-old politician who died on Saturday.
Vilakazi said Buthelezi's efforts continued to benefit various communities across parts of the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
READ: CEO hails Mangosuthu Buthelezi as 'pioneer' for role in establishing iThala Bank
When Ithala Bank looked back at its own history, it counted Buthelezi as part of its DNA.
Vilakazi said it was through Buthelezi's involvement that the bank even existed.
He asked the Buthelezi family for permission to use the prince's name.
"We then requested the family to consider, in terms of memorialising his legacy, that we should rename one of our branches, particularly the Ulundi branch, after him." The Buthelezi family welcomed the idea.
On Friday, final preparations for the prince's passing are set to take place in Ulundi, with his remains expected to return to his home.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ithala Bank to rename Ulundi branch after Buthelezi to 'memorialise his legacy'
More from Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court
Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.Read More
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension
A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts.Read More
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?
This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge
Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.Read More
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?Read More
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire
Joburg MMC for Safety Mgcini Mtshwaku brought this to light, saying Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.Read More
Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
A police crisis response team was deployed in the area after a series of volatile protests in June, but according to the march organiser police presence has waned - resulting in an uptick in crime.Read More