Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'
John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) about Malcolm Marx's injury, which rules him out of playing in any upcoming games during the Rugby World Cup.
Marx sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training on Wednesday (13 September) and will not feature in any of the Springboks' remaining fixtures, including Sunday's match against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.
Ray says this is "a huge blow" so early in the tournament. "The team couldn't have lost a more important player," he says. "You just can't replace a player as good as Marx."
The Springboks have good replacement hookers in the 33-man squad in the form of Bongi Mbonambi (who captains the Springboks on Sunday) and Deon Fourie while Marco van Staden has been training as hooker.
I would see the other 32 players injured before Marx so this is a huge setback. He is the most important player in the squad, averaging about 1.5 steals per game and makes more meters and gain lines than most players. You just can't replace Marx, unfortunately.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
The decision not to replace Marx means that Mbonambi might be expected to play a lot more minutes - is he conditioned for this? "The longer he's out there, it ups his chances of injury," says Ray.
Ray says that not replacing Marx in the squad is "highly risky" because it's likely that more injuries will occur during the rest of the World Cup.
This is highly risky with the big games coming up. I can't see how you can't bring in another specialist hooker especially since Fourie hasn't played hooker for ages. But can he scrum as well as Marx? Probably not.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
Who knows, this could be part of a larger strategy that the Bokke are prepared for, says Ray.
"It does make you wonder, what they're concocting."
