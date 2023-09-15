Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger





Prince Harry celebrates his birthday today (15 September); the ginger prince turns 39!

Previously known as the royal bad boy, the Duke of Sussex is now a proud father of two who would do just about anything for his family.

While he is considered a public figure, the Prince still has a few secrets up his sleeve.

Here are eight facts you probably didn’t know about Prince Harry:

He loves being a dad

Even before his wife had their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry had always wanted to be a father.

He was always good with children.

“I can’t wait for the day, so it will be fantastic,” Harry told ABC News in 2016.

He is a mental health advocate

Harry has publicly opened up about his mental health struggles and, as a result, became an advocate for mental health and lessening the stigma around it.

In his docuseries The Me You Can’t See, produced with Oprah Winfrey, he shares resources for anyone who might be struggling with mental health issues.

He secretly wed Meghan Markle before their televised ceremony

In their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle revealed that she and Harry actually got married before their actual official ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple in an intimate backyard ceremony three days before their televised wedding.

“This thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us,” Markle says.

He created a sports competition for veterans

As a veteran himself, Prince Harry has always had a passion for supporting wounded veterans.

He established the Invictus Games, a sports competition for veterans to help them overcome their mental and physical injuries.

He trekked to the South Pole

In 2013, the adventurous Prince completed a more than 320km trek to the South Pole with a team of 12 wounded servicemen and women from the UK.

He hates social media

Prince Harry is known not to be a fan of the media, so it only makes sense for him to have a certain dislike for social media.

His name isn’t Harry

When his engagement was announced, fans around the world were actually shocked to learn that the Prince’s actual name wasn’t actually Harry.

His full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David – Harry is just a British nickname for Henry and that’s how everyone got to know him.

He feels at home in Africa

Prince Harry's love for Africa is quite well known; he even popped the question to Markle while they were on a trip to Botswana.

