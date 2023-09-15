Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?
John Maytham speaks to Niven Winchester, a professor of economics at Auckland University of Technology, and the creator of Rugby Vision - an algorithm that predicts the outcome of rugby matches.
Listen to the verdict below.
The algorithm says...
DRUM ROLL... New Zealand will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup, according to Rugby Vision's algorithm.
The algorithm predicted that the All Blacks are ahead of the rest in terms of the likelihood of winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup, even though they lost their opening match to host nation France, and suffered a big defeat against the Springboks in their final warm-up match.
BOK FANS, DON'T GET SAD, THERE'S MORE!
New Zealand as Rugby World Cup winner was a pre-tournament prediction!
Winchester says that after games have been played, South Africa's chance of winning rose to 28%, meaning there is a 72% chance that the cup will go to another team.
How does the algorithm work?
The algorithm inputs data such as match location and past results.
According to Winchester, the "secret sauce" in the algorithm is assigning the correct parameters to appropriately weigh these results. The algorithm was primarily made to measure an outcome based on squad strength.
It's so competitive this year that no favourite team has a dominating chance of winning. You can have a favourite but it's more likely that a team other than your favourite is going to win the tournament.Niven Winchester, Economics Professor - Auckland University of Technology
So, are we trusting this algorithm? Time will tell if its predictions are accurate.
