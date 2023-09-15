



Wasanga Mehana speaks to the Citizen’s Head Rugby Writer, Ross Roche.

The Rugby World Cup is in full swing, and the second round of pool games have kicked off.

Roche says, the Springboks are in a decent space, despite the loss of Malcolm Marx for the duration of the tournament due to injury.

RELATED: Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

Even though the injury won’t make a big impact on the squad selected to take on Romania this Sunday (17 September), there will be repercussions for the remainder of the tournament.

Handre Pollard was positioned to come straight into the squad if there was an injury, but Marx being a specialist hooker makes things a little tricky.

Directly replacing Marx is almost impossible, he is one of the best rugby players (and hookers) in the world. The interesting thing is going to be who the Boks actually bring in. Ross Roche, head rugby writer – Citizen

Bongi Mbonambi is now the only specialist hooker in the squad, with Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden dubbed as backups.

A potential Pollard return will play a factor in Manie Libbok’s game, says Roche.

While Libbok’s kicking has not been the best in recent months, he has had a pivotal hand (and leg) in the Springboks scoring a number of tries.

[Libbok] really is that X factor player… but that experience [of Pollard] in the latter stages of the World Cup the tries dry up a little, the game becomes a little tighter and that’s when those kicking for poles really come more to the fore. Ross Roche, head rugby writer – Citizen

The Springboks may also face Ireland in their third pool game sans Eben Etzebeth, who sustained an injury in the opening game against Scotland.

RELATED: Etzebeth out with shoulder injury for up to 10 days

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?