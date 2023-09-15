Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'
John Maytham speaks with Jean-Jaques Cornish, Journalist
A combination of heavy rains and burst dams led to the city of Derna being decimated by floods.
The mayor believes that as many as 20,000 people may have died, although the official death toll is at 8000 according to Cornish.
The force of that water was greater that the force of the Hiroshima bomb explosion.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
I haven’t been able to stop watching footage of the floods ripping through Libya. I can’t imagine being one of the many who still have not heard back from their relatives. I remember the raging waters of hurricane Katrina. I’ve never seen anything like this. So many in the last… pic.twitter.com/TvFUcRYsci' Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) September 14, 2023
Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away, and the flood was described as being like a tsunami.
While it is too early to say, it is believed that climate change is responsible for the devastating storms.
In addition to this, poor infrastructure left the dams unable to withstand the pressure according to Al Jazeera, although the force of the water was so strong Cornish says, they probably would have given way regardless.
It is believed that if there had been some early warnings that most of these people could have survived.
However, Cornish says that the citizens were only given three days’ notice and people were told to stay in their houses.
Nature’s force and poor governance has just driven 20 000 people into the sea.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Morocco
Libya is not the only North African country in crisis, as Morocco has faced a devastating earthquake.
Entire villages have been levelled, and thousands have been killed and many more injured.
However, the Moroccan government is refusing aid from the France and Algeria due to political tensions.
A petulant bunch those Moroccans… they are an appalling government.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Cornish says that both the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco are in high mountainous regions, which seriously hampers rescue efforts.
