Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor. 15 September 2023 2:39 PM
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts. 15 September 2023 2:23 PM
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history? This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'. 15 September 2023 1:39 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai. 15 September 2023 1:19 PM
We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet Is it too late to act on climate change? 15 September 2023 1:14 PM
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great' If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation. 15 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege." 15 September 2023 2:07 PM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media. 15 September 2023 2:26 PM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'

15 September 2023 11:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Libya
Morocco
Natural Disaster

Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna.

John Maytham speaks with Jean-Jaques Cornish, Journalist

A combination of heavy rains and burst dams led to the city of Derna being decimated by floods.

The mayor believes that as many as 20,000 people may have died, although the official death toll is at 8000 according to Cornish.

The force of that water was greater that the force of the Hiroshima bomb explosion.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

RELATED: [PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away, and the flood was described as being like a tsunami.

While it is too early to say, it is believed that climate change is responsible for the devastating storms.

In addition to this, poor infrastructure left the dams unable to withstand the pressure according to Al Jazeera, although the force of the water was so strong Cornish says, they probably would have given way regardless.

It is believed that if there had been some early warnings that most of these people could have survived.

RELATED: WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

However, Cornish says that the citizens were only given three days’ notice and people were told to stay in their houses.

Nature’s force and poor governance has just driven 20 000 people into the sea.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Morocco

Libya is not the only North African country in crisis, as Morocco has faced a devastating earthquake.

Entire villages have been levelled, and thousands have been killed and many more injured.

However, the Moroccan government is refusing aid from the France and Algeria due to political tensions.

A petulant bunch those Moroccans… they are an appalling government.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Cornish says that both the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco are in high mountainous regions, which seriously hampers rescue efforts.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'




15 September 2023 11:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Libya
Morocco
Natural Disaster

More from Africa

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million

13 September 2023 9:04 AM

Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Emmerson Mnangagwa stands alongside the widow Grace Mugabe at the Robert Mugabe International Airport when receiving the body. Pic: Thomas Holder/EWN.

2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years

12 September 2023 11:56 AM

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tendentious contests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.

SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng

5 September 2023 5:45 PM

This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent

5 September 2023 12:02 PM

Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law

1 September 2023 12:06 PM

A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gabon flag. Picture: wikimedia.commons

Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’

31 August 2023 10:53 AM

The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

30 August 2023 7:58 PM

Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mrorange002/123rf.com

Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed?

29 August 2023 11:14 AM

A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected

22 August 2023 12:16 PM

Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

Local

Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire

Local

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

Local

EWN Highlights

NFP praises IFP founder Buthelezi, say they're deeply moved by his passing

15 September 2023 4:25 PM

Protesting Diepsloot residents demand to present grievances at police station

15 September 2023 3:52 PM

Sassa struggling to recoup millions owed to it by debtors, MPs told

15 September 2023 3:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA