Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
JOHANNESBURG - Diepsloot residents have, once again, taken to the streets to protest rising levels of crime in the township.
In June, residents went on a series of volatile protests, resulting in Minister of Police Bheki Cele visiting the area.
At the time, Cele told residents that a police crisis response team would be deployed to Diepsloot to curb the crime in the area.
READ: Disgruntled Diepsloot residents threaten total shutdown
However, march organiser Vincent Ndou said the police have since withdrawn and the crime levels were on the rise again.
"They must deploy [Tactical Response Teams] TRT permanently in Diepsloot. There must be police visibility in Diepsloot because most of the time when we call the police, it takes more than two hours. I don't know if they have enough vehicles.”
On social media, there is a video of a bakkie with a public address system driving around Diepsloot telling businesses to close their establishments on Friday.
Ndou has urged business owners to support their efforts to shut down the area.
"How can you open your business when people who are marching are the ones who are buying from you? How can you say ‘I am not supporting the march’ when people are dying? Who will buy from you? Who will support your business? You have to be supporting the march."
This article first appeared on EWN : Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
