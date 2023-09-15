Streaming issues? Report here
European countries crack down on vapes

15 September 2023 11:07 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Several European countries are cracking down on 'trendy' disposable vapes, here’s why.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including the push for anti-vaping laws in Europe.

Vaping has become something of a trend among young people with single use (disposable) e-cigarettes gaining popularity as an accessory item.

Countries in Europe are hoping to curb this trend.

RELATED: Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers

So, if you’ve got the bright-coloured packaging and the child-like flavours in vaping, think marshmallow, watermelon. It’s a slippery slidey slop.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Several European countries, including the UK, are considering banning vapes to curb the trend.

France, Germany, Belgium, and Ireland have already announced a ban on disposables under the premise that they pose a danger to the environment and the youth.

RELATED: 'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : European countries crack down on vapes




