



John Maytham speaks to Henri Combrink, chairman from the Cullinan Farmers' Union to discuss the significant milestone that the organisers of the 20th annual Goliat van Gat are planning for - finding the one ton pumpkin.

The Goliath van Gat competition is back for their 20th anniversary!

The competition is set to take place on 9 March 2024.

This year's goal is to find a pumpkin that weighs one ton, beating out last year's winning 890 kilogram pumpkin.

The pumpkin grower says that it could take up to 170 days (about 5 or 6 months) for a one ton pumpkin to grow.

With up to 200 to 300 liters of water a day, a good seed, the right care and preparation - that is how pumpkin growth happens, says Combrink.

If you're wondering how pumpkins this big tastes, "it's a bit watery than what a usual pumpkin would be but it's the same taste" says, Combrink.

All participating pumpkins are cut, divided, packaged and donated to social causes that's dedicated to alleviating hunger after the competition.

Combrink says that the pumpkins in the competition are grown "as naturally as possible."

Here's to the one-ton pumpkin!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Goliath van Gat pumkin competition seeks one ton pumpkins for 20th anniversary!