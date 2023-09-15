Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire
JOHANNESBURG – Another building in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD, at the corner of Delvers Street and Cornelius Street caught fire on Friday.
This follows one of the shacks erected inside the building catching fire, with one person suffering smoke inhalation but no fatalities have been reported.
Joburg Safety MMC , Mgcini Mtshwaku said Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.
“We are actually happy with the EMS that has responded on time,” he said, adding that there will be an “investigation in terms of what really happened”.
Mtshwaku said the fire did not catch city officials off-guard because they’re on “high alert”.
This follows an earlier deadly fire, also in Marshalltown, that claimed the lives of 77 people late last month.
At least 65 of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and the process to identify bodies is ongoing.
The Gauteng provincial government has since instituted a commission of inquiry into the building fire.
ALSO READ:
- 'We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building,' says illegal occupant
- Joburg CBD fire 'wake-up call' for govt to provide habitable housing - Ramaphosa
- 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire
- Joburg CBD fire: Survivors recount harrowing escape stories at memorial service
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire
More from Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court
Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.Read More
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension
A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts.Read More
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?
This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge
Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.Read More
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?Read More
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
A police crisis response team was deployed in the area after a series of volatile protests in June, but according to the march organiser police presence has waned - resulting in an uptick in crime.Read More
'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'
About 600K grant recipients were affected by a ‘glitch’ which resulted in delayed payments. Some 100K are yet to receive a cent.Read More