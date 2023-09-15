Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor. 15 September 2023 2:39 PM
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts. 15 September 2023 2:23 PM
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history? This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'. 15 September 2023 1:39 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai. 15 September 2023 1:19 PM
We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet Is it too late to act on climate change? 15 September 2023 1:14 PM
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great' If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation. 15 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege." 15 September 2023 2:07 PM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media. 15 September 2023 2:26 PM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire

15 September 2023 11:41 AM
by Vukile Dlwati
Tags:
Building fire in Joburg CBD
Mgcini Tshwaku
City of Joburg EMS

Joburg MMC for Safety Mgcini Mtshwaku brought this to light, saying Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.

JOHANNESBURG – Another building in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD, at the corner of Delvers Street and Cornelius Street caught fire on Friday.

This follows one of the shacks erected inside the building catching fire, with one person suffering smoke inhalation but no fatalities have been reported.

Joburg Safety MMC , Mgcini Mtshwaku said Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.

“We are actually happy with the EMS that has responded on time,” he said, adding that there will be an “investigation in terms of what really happened”.

Mtshwaku said the fire did not catch city officials off-guard because they’re on “high alert”.

This follows an earlier deadly fire, also in Marshalltown, that claimed the lives of 77 people late last month.

At least 65 of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and the process to identify bodies is ongoing.

The Gauteng provincial government has since instituted a commission of inquiry into the building fire.

ALSO READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire




15 September 2023 11:41 AM
by Vukile Dlwati
Tags:
Building fire in Joburg CBD
Mgcini Tshwaku
City of Joburg EMS

More from Local

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink speaks on the issue of protesting South African Municipal Workers' Union members and unpaid salaries on 28 July 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court

15 September 2023 2:39 PM

Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rand notes. Picture: pixabay.com

Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension

15 September 2023 2:23 PM

A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan' / Wikimedia Commons: Royal Air Force official photographer : Trievnor (P/O)

Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?

15 September 2023 1:39 PM

This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?

15 September 2023 12:53 PM

What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the East London Magistrates Court on 14 September 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

15 September 2023 12:24 PM

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot

[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

15 September 2023 12:23 PM

If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…

15 September 2023 12:08 PM

According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility

15 September 2023 10:45 AM

A police crisis response team was deployed in the area after a series of volatile protests in June, but according to the march organiser police presence has waned - resulting in an uptick in crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News

'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'

15 September 2023 9:44 AM

About 600K grant recipients were affected by a ‘glitch’ which resulted in delayed payments. Some 100K are yet to receive a cent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral

15 September 2023 8:31 AM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will have a category one funeral in Ulundi in KwaZulu Natal on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

Local

Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire

Local

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

Local

EWN Highlights

NFP praises IFP founder Buthelezi, say they're deeply moved by his passing

15 September 2023 4:25 PM

Protesting Diepsloot residents demand to present grievances at police station

15 September 2023 3:52 PM

Sassa struggling to recoup millions owed to it by debtors, MPs told

15 September 2023 3:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA