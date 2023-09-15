



JOHANNESBURG – Another building in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD, at the corner of Delvers Street and Cornelius Street caught fire on Friday.

This follows one of the shacks erected inside the building catching fire, with one person suffering smoke inhalation but no fatalities have been reported.

Joburg Safety MMC , Mgcini Mtshwaku said Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.

“We are actually happy with the EMS that has responded on time,” he said, adding that there will be an “investigation in terms of what really happened”.

Mtshwaku said the fire did not catch city officials off-guard because they’re on “high alert”.

This follows an earlier deadly fire, also in Marshalltown, that claimed the lives of 77 people late last month.

At least 65 of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and the process to identify bodies is ongoing.

The Gauteng provincial government has since instituted a commission of inquiry into the building fire.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire