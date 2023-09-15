How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers
Clarence Ford speaks with Chef Clem Pedro, Senior Content Producer at Woolworths Taste
South Africa is a braai nation, and regardless of anything that divides us, braais seem to bring us together.
That is truer than ever in World Cup season, where the smell of wors on coals is sure to fill the air for the foreseeable future.
Pedro says that the first time he ever braaied was when he was nine years old, and from then he fell in love with it.
His dad was in hospital with a back injury, and it happened to be a Sunday which was always family braai day, so he decided to pick up the tongs.
I was not about to let the tradition stop, and that was the day I became the braai man.Chef Clem Pedro, Senior Content Producer - Woolworths Taste
In order to make the best braai to elevate your world cup gatherings Pedro recommends not just making the main piece of the meat the showstopper, as the braai starts the moment people arrive.
That means snacks and starters for your guests as they walk through the door, because you know most of the time if you’re invited for a 2PM braai, you will eat at 6PM.
He adds that planning and preparation can turn an ordinary braai into something unforgettable.
Pedro also says you can get creative with your salads, using seasonal produce or have a bread-and-butter course.
That is something somebody is going to remember… its about creating those moments.Chef Clem Pedro, Senior Content Producer - Woolworths Taste
For more excellent Braai related recipes, Pedro has put some excellent ideas together in the 20th anniversary edition of Woolworth’s Taste magazine.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers
