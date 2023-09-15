Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday
Rugby watchers be prepared to see Bongi Mbonambi captain the Springboks Pool B team's match against Romania on Sunday.
After the teams beloved hooker, Malcolm Marx sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training on Wednesday (13 September), it was announced that Marx will not feature in any of the Springboks' remaining fixtures, including Sunday's game at Stade de Bordeaux.
Mbonambi reports that Marx's ax from the team is a "big loss" but is positive that the team will strategize accordingly for other upcoming matches.
The captain also confirms that the team is fully focused on team Romania right now and looks forward to playing them with "respect."
When the injury happened it didn't effect our team going into this match, at all. So we will discuss it after the game, we're fully focused on Romania because we should show them that respect, it's only the second time we've played them in a World Cup so it's a special game for us, and we should also show that respect to the players that we selected to play in that match, so we're not talking about anything other than Romania.Bongi Mbonambi, Springboks
Mbonambi usually meets Marx halfway by playing hooker in the second half of matches so adding captain to his list of responsibilities is "a massive honour" to lead a team filled with experience, says Mbonambi.
It's always a massive honour and privilege to captain the Springboks, especially on the world stage. I still don't have words for it. Being in a team like this that's so experienced, all that experience makes my job easier on the day, so I'm looking forward to the game.Bongi Mbonambi, Springboks
Of course, this weekend will be a rugby packed one as two games are set for Friday and Sunday.
Friday (15 September), Namibia vs New Zealand, 9pm.
Sunday (17 September), Springboks vs Romania, 3pm.
Catch the games on SuperSport (201 and 211 on DStv) and SABC including sabcsport.com's live streaming channel.
Here's to Mbonambi leading a win - go Bokke, jou lekker ding!
This article first appeared on KFM : Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday
