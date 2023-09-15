City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court





Mandy Wiener interviews Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor (skip to 6:33).

Over the past two months, municipal workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) have been on strike, demanding a 5.4% wage and salary increase.

The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight by municipal employees affiliated with Samwu.

Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says the Mayor.

Brink says that there's no budget for salary increases and should they be increased it will then mean that services will have to be cut.

He adds that the City will be taking the decision of the Bargaining Council – who ruled in favour of the workers – on review to the Labour Court.

If we were to pay these salary increases, we will have to cut services. Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor

This isn't just about salary increases. This is about sustaining a city so that we have a city in a decades time. Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor

