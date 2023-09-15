Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension





Mandy Wiener speaks with Camagwini Mavovana, Content Producer for the Midday Report

A glitch at Postbank led to hundreds of thousands of grant recipients being unable to access their money.

This has led to extreme difficulties for many people, with some people even sleeping outside the Post Office waiting to receive their grants.

One of the people unable to receive her grant is 66-year-old Denise Adriaans from Lotus River.

She had reportedly been going to various ATMs for over a week and had to ask people to take her.

In addition to the inconvenience, she says she is depressed, her blood-pressure was high, and she had to ask her family for food.

After hearing her story, a 702 listener, Patrick, donated money to her to ease her struggles.

He was so moved by the story, and he wanted to help her. Camagwini Mavovana, Content Producer - Midday Report

