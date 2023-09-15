Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension
Mandy Wiener speaks with Camagwini Mavovana, Content Producer for the Midday Report
A glitch at Postbank led to hundreds of thousands of grant recipients being unable to access their money.
This has led to extreme difficulties for many people, with some people even sleeping outside the Post Office waiting to receive their grants.
RELATED: 'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'
One of the people unable to receive her grant is 66-year-old Denise Adriaans from Lotus River.
She had reportedly been going to various ATMs for over a week and had to ask people to take her.
RELATED: Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash
In addition to the inconvenience, she says she is depressed, her blood-pressure was high, and she had to ask her family for food.
After hearing her story, a 702 listener, Patrick, donated money to her to ease her struggles.
He was so moved by the story, and he wanted to help her.Camagwini Mavovana, Content Producer - Midday Report
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/02/24/05/55/african-currency-1219146_960_720.jpg
More from Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court
Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.Read More
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?
This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge
Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.Read More
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?Read More
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire
Joburg MMC for Safety Mgcini Mtshwaku brought this to light, saying Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.Read More
Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
A police crisis response team was deployed in the area after a series of volatile protests in June, but according to the march organiser police presence has waned - resulting in an uptick in crime.Read More
'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'
About 600K grant recipients were affected by a ‘glitch’ which resulted in delayed payments. Some 100K are yet to receive a cent.Read More