WATCH LIVE: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral
More from Local
SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission
In a recent report, the Competition Commission said a decline in commodity prices in 2023 has not led to lower prices for consumers yet.Read More
Brink claims city ‘under siege’ by syndicates setting fire to Jhb CBD buildings
The City of Johannesburg's manager's suspicions follow another fire that broke out in a hijacked building in the inner city on Friday, just weeks after the Albert Street tragedy that claimed 77 lives.Read More
Almost 3,000 jobs on the line at Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft
The mining company said it has initiated a section 189 process with unions after several unsuccessful attempts to address operational constraints and other productivity issues at its Kloof 4 shaft in Carletonville.Read More
Albinism Awareness Month: 'It's a socially constructed disability'
Albinism is said to be one of the least understood conditions in the world.Read More
Temp additional officers deployment in Diepsloot a stabilisation plan - police
The Diepsloot Community Forum held a peaceful march on Friday, demanding that the tactical response team be redeployed following the murders of 11 people in the area over the last two weeks.Read More
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court
Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.Read More
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension
A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts.Read More
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?
This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More